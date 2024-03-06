IAEA's Grossi to discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with Putin
International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said that he would discuss the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, and that talks with other Russian authorities had been "tense", Russian news agencies reported.
State news agency RIA cited Grossi has saying that he had been able to assess the situation around the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine, which has been under Russian control since March 2022.
Grossi is visiting Russia, and is due to meet Putin in the southern city of Sochi. He has held talks with Russia's state nuclear energy company, its defence ministry, and foreign ministry. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
