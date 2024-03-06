Fire breaks out at incense stick factory in Ghaziabad, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at an incense stick manufacturing factory in the Kavi Nagar Industrial Area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday. According to an official, no casualty in the incident has been reported.

"A fire broke out at an incense stick manufacturing factory in the Kavi Nagar Industrial Area in Ghaziabad. At around 7 am, information was received at PS Kotwali. Five fire brigades from Kotwali Fire Station were dispatched. The fire brigades from Vaishali and Noida were also rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The basement, first, and second floors were gutted in the fire, fire officials said in a statement. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, at least five people of a family were killed and four others sustained injuries after the LPG cylinders exploded in Uttar Pradesh's Kakori region on Tuesday night. Two cylinders exploded due to a short circuit at a house in Karokri's Hata Hazrat Saheb Kasba, causing injuries to a total of nine people. The deceased includes three children," Lucknow police stated on Wednesday. According to the police, four people are still being treated at the hospital.

The fire was brought under control with the help of the local police force and fire brigade team. (ANI)

