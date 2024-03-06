Left Menu

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "CM Sukhu launched two new schemes, the 'One-Time Resolution Scheme' and a Loan Scheme for developing high-density apple orchards."

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 17:51 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu inaugurates 22 new branches of HPSCB; launches two new schemes
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated 22 new branches of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB) on Wednesday. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "CM Sukhu launched two new schemes, the 'One-Time Resolution Scheme' and a Loan Scheme for developing high-density apple orchards."

The Chief Minister also launched the online link for the recruitment of 232 clerical posts to be filled by the bank, it said. The new branches include Samarkot, Jharag/Nakradi, Parala, Dhamandri, Mehandli, Jarol, Janeharghat, Upper Kaithu, Khatnol, Nihri, Chai Kadora, Syanj, Bharari, Mandap, Dhar-Tottoh, Lohat, Awah, Chhatradi, Halah, Haripurdhar, Timbi and Chango.

He said that under the 'One Time Resolution Scheme', the loan defaulters, who were not able to repay their due loans in time and whose loan accounts were declared as NPA by the bank on December 31, 2023, would now be eligible to settle their loan cases by making a one-time payment. The Chief Minister said that under the 'Loan scheme,' the apple orchardists would be offered loans up to Rs 8 lakh per bigha, with a maximum loan limit of Rs 50 lakh, to promote new technology in high-density apple plantation and production of new varieties.

CM Sukhu added that the HPSCB has played an important role in the development of the state and its 'Sapno Ka Sanchay-Deposit Linked Savings Scheme' and the 'Sashakt Mahila Loan Scheme' have yielded positive results. "Loans over Rs 35 crore have been provided to 16,836 women under the Sashakt Mahila Scheme," CM Sukhu said.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Chairman, State Cooperative Bank, Devender Shyam, said that with the opening of the new branches, the facility banking services would be available to all sections of society at their doorsteps. He said that the one-time settlement scheme would provide loan defaulters with an opportunity to improve their financial portfolio and added that a loan defaulter would also be given an additional interest rebate of 0.5 per cent as an incentive on one-time settlement.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, MLAs Harish Janaratha, Malender Rajan and Neeraj Nayyar, DC Anupam Kashyap, SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Managing Director of the HPSCB Shravan Manta and senior officials of the bank were also present at the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

