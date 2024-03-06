Left Menu

JG Chemicals IPO subscribed 6.39 times on Day 2 of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:12 IST
JG Chemicals IPO subscribed 6.39 times on Day 2 of offer
  • Country:
  • India

The initial share sale of JG Chemicals received 6.39 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 251.2 crore-initial public offer received bids for 5,21,75,446 shares against 81,68,714 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The quota for non-institutional investors fetched 9.63 times subscription while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 8.30 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 45 per cent subscription.

The zinc oxide manufacturer's Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 165 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 39 lakh equity shares.

Its price range is fixed at Rs 210-221 a share.

JG Chemicals on Monday said it has collected over Rs 75 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 91 crore will be utilised for investing in JG Chemicals' material subsidiary BDJ Oxides and Rs 35 crore will be used for funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company. Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Kolkata-based firm is India's largest zinc oxide manufacturer in terms of production and revenue. It sells over 80 grades of zinc oxide and is among the top ten manufacturers of zinc oxides globally.

Centrum Capital, Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services are the managers to the offer.

Equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024