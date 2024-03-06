Left Menu

Govt, exporters to discuss Red Sea crisis issue on March 8

State-owned ECGC is an export promotion organisation, seeking improvement in the competitiveness of Indian exporters by providing them with credit insurance covers.Exports during April-January this fiscal dipped by 4.89 per cent to USD 353.92 billion.Imports contracted by 6.71 per cent to USD 561.12 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 207.2 billion in the ten-month period of this fiscal as against USD 229.37 billion in April-January 2022-23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:51 IST
Govt, exporters to discuss Red Sea crisis issue on March 8
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior officials from different ministries and exporters are expected to hold discussions on March 8 here on issues being faced by exporters due to the Red Sea crisis, an official said.

The official said this would be the third meeting on the issue.

Since November, Yemen-based Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters over the Israel-Hamas war.

In December, the situation around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial shipping route for traders connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean, escalated due to these attacks.

Because of this, the shipping costs have jumped and consignments are taking more time to reach Europe and the US as the ships are taking the Cape of Good Hope route, encircling Africa. Longer routes are resulting in delays of about 14-20 days and also higher freight and insurance costs.

Representatives from ministries including finance, shipping and external affairs are expected to attend the meeting on March 8.

An official of an exporters body said they would flag the issue of high transportation cost in the discussions.

''We also want smooth flow of credit for exporters as it would help deal with the crisis,'' the official said.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal will chair the meeting.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is also expected to meet exporters on March 8 and review progress of exports.

The exporting community has urged the commerce ministry to intervene in freight rates as the shippers are charging huge amounts due to the Red Sea crisis.

The commerce ministry had earlier said they have asked the ECGC not to increase the export credit interest rates. State-owned ECGC is an export promotion organisation, seeking improvement in the competitiveness of Indian exporters by providing them with credit insurance covers.

Exports during April-January this fiscal dipped by 4.89 per cent to USD 353.92 billion.

Imports contracted by 6.71 per cent to USD 561.12 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 207.2 billion in the ten-month period of this fiscal as against USD 229.37 billion in April-January 2022-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024