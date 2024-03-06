Assam Rifles, police arrest man with meth tablets worth over Rs 2 crore
According to an official release, "In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, along with Hnahlan Police, recovered methamphetamine (7500 tablets) costing Rs 2,25,00,000 on March 5, 2024."
As per the release, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Hnahlan Police Beat Post, Mizoram, based on specific information. The recovered consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to Hnahlan Beat Post, Hnahlan, on March 5, 2024, for further legal proceedings.
The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', has continued its efforts against illegal drug trafficking and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram. (ANI)
