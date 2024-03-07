Left Menu

Tesla quits Australia auto lobby over claims on car emission standards

Tesla said on Thursday it is quitting Australia's major auto lobby and resigning from its board, accusing the group of misleading consumers over the government's proposed fuel efficiency standards and the potential impact on car prices.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-03-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 09:49 IST
Tesla quits Australia auto lobby over claims on car emission standards
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tesla said on Thursday it is quitting Australia's major auto lobby and resigning from its board, accusing the group of misleading consumers over the government's proposed fuel efficiency standards and the potential impact on car prices. In a letter addressed to Australia's Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), Tesla said the country's biggest auto industry body "has repeatedly made claims that are demonstrably false."

"Tesla is also concerned that it is inappropriate for the FCAI to foreshadow or coordinate whether and how competitor brands implement price changes in response to environmental regulations," the U.S. electric vehicle market leader said. Tesla said it has requested Australia's competition regulator to investigate FCAI's comments.

The FCAI, which includes top leaders of major car brands, did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Tesla said it would cease to be a member in June. Until recently, Australia was the only developed country apart from Russia to either not have or be developing fuel efficiency standards.

The current centre-left Labor government, which won power in 2022, plans to develop a fuel efficiency model that aims to limit the average carbon emissions of new vehicles sold from next year. That could prompt manufacturers to send more EVs to Australia and further boost adoption, putting the country in line with standards adopted in most other developed economies.

The FCAI on Wednesday said the government had opted to impose a fuel efficiency standard with "extremely aggressive targets and severe penalties to be effective on very short notice" from Jan. 1, 2025. This could cause significant disruption for large sections of the industry, and result in fewer choices and higher prices for consumers, FCAI said.

The government has closed consultations on its preferred model and is aiming to introduce legislation later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024