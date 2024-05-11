Hamas to release video on fate of Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell
Palestinian militant group Hamas will release a video later on Saturday about the fate of Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell, according to reports from Hamas media outlets.
The group earlier on Saturday released a brief video of the 51-year-old captive, showing him with a bruise on his right eye. Popplewell confirmed his name in that video. It was not clear when it was taken.
