Hamas to release video on fate of Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell

Palestinian militant group Hamas will release a video later on Saturday about the fate of Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell, according to reports from Hamas media outlets.

The group earlier on Saturday released a brief video of the 51-year-old captive, showing him with a bruise on his right eye. Popplewell confirmed his name in that video. It was not clear when it was taken.

