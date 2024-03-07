"Will be able to save Rs 100-150 every day...": Cab drivers express joy over CNG price slash in Delhi-NCR

Taxi drivers in the Delhi NCR expressed delight as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices took a downward turn, promising significant savings on their daily expenses and a boost in monthly income. Natural gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas Limited has cut retail prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.50 per kg in Delhi.

Sonu Pandey, a cab driver in Delhi NCR, shared his happiness over the slash in CNG prices. He said, "Now that the CNG price has been reduced by 2.5 rupees, I will be able to save 100-150 rupees per day. Now there will be growth in our income." "It will have an impact on our expenses. Daily if we spent rupees 500, now that would be reduced to 400. I am very happy," said another cab driver.

Omkar, a taxi driver, emphasized the practical benefits of the CNG price reduction as a benefit in boosting monthly income. "It is beneficial for us. We will be able to save Rs 2 per kg, and this will help me save a minimum of Rs 2,000 extra every month", he said.

The reduction in the gas prices, effective from 6 am Thursday, will be in all the geographical areas of the gas distributor, IGL said in a post on X. The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be Rs 74.09 per kg, while it will be Rs 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday dedicated 201 CNG stations to the nation which are spread across 52 geographical areas in 17 states. "According to the vision of PM Modi, we should increase the gas component of natural gas in the country from 6% to 15%. I am very happy that 201 additional CNG filling stations have been installed by 15 companies in 17 states," Puri said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

