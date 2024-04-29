Soaring Temperatures: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Palakkad in Kerala
IMD issues orange alert for heatwave in Palakkad district, while yellow alerts are in place for Kollam and Thrissur due to potential heatwave conditions. Temperatures in these areas are expected to reach 41 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday sounded an orange alert in Kerala's Palakkad district due to the possibility of a heatwave.
The weather agency also issued a yellow alert in some areas of Kollam and Thrissur districts in the wake of scorching heat and due to the possibile threat of a heatwave, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.
The IMD predicted that the temperature in Palakkad and Kollam and Thrissur districts was likely to soar upto 41 degrees celsius and 40 degrees celsius respectively, from April 29 to May 3.
The temperature in Kozhikode district is likely to soar upto 39 degrees celsius, the KSDMA said in a statement. The meteorological department uses four colour codes – green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) – for weather warning.
