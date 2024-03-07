Ex-DANICS officer arrested, sent to judicial custody for 'false complaint' against Delhi Govt Secretary

Delhi Police has arrested former DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Services) officer A V Prem Nath in connection with inducing the filing of a false complaint against IAS officer and Delhi government's Special Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar. Nath was arrested and produced before a district court in Delhi on Wednesday, which has sent him to judicial custody.

An FIR was registered in Delhi on June 16, 2023, on the complaint of Nakul Kashyap in which he alleged that AV Prem Nath an officer in GNCT, Delhi induced him to make false complaint against Rajasekhar, Secretary Vigilance Government to National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), under the provisions of SC/ST Act. Nath allegedly created a fake email ID in Kashyap's name and circulated a fabricated complaint against Rajasekhar to various GNCTD officials.

The initial investigation, carried out in the central district, prompted the transfer of the case to the Crime Branch on November 3, 2023. Despite Nath's attempts to quash the FIR, the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea on January 22 this year. Subsequently, he evaded joining the investigation, leading to a non-bailable warrant being issued against him on February 22. To trace Nath, law enforcement authorities initiated technical surveillance and conducted raids at multiple locations. He was finally located travelling in the Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express to Tirupathi.

With the assistance of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), Nath was detained at Tirupathi railway station. The police team, thereafter, transported Nath back to Delhi, where he was produced before the Duty Magistrate at Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday and was sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

