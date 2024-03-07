Novo Nordisk will raise capex if Catalent deal is not completed, CFO says
Updated: 07-03-2024
Novo Nordisk will increase its capital expenditure to build its fill-finish capacity if the company does not close the planned Catalent acquisition, the Danish drugmaker's Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen said on Thursday.
Novo would also do more deals with contract drugmakers if the company does not complete the Catalent purchase, Knudsen told analysts at Novo's capital markets day.
