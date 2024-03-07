"Will not allow medical students to die, get depressed in our country": NMC Official

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has formed a Task Force under the Anti-ragging Committee to tackle mental health-related issues among medical students. According to Dr Yogendra Malik, Member (EMRB), NMC, "This task force is under the anti-ragging committee. Actually, we have been working on the mental health issues of the students right from the beginning with NMC. The PG board came out with regulations that they should get leaves and rest, and all infrastructure and yoga were also introduced. But despite this, we were getting reports that owing to some other reasons, suicides and mental health issues are there amongst the students."

"We did a very good consultation with the NMC and then it was decided that the anti-ragging committee could form a task force, the representatives from all over the country in that task force. We had a meeting yesterday and have divided the task force into three sub-groups first group is working on what is the current literature, the second is working on data NMC has related to suicides and mental health issues from different colleges, which you already have from we will analyze and the third group will visit the medical colleges where the particular college is more involved in suicide or mental health issues. We will travel there and try to find out the reasons and then finally what regulatory changes we need to make at NMC," he added. The 15-member task force headed by Dr BM Suresh, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (NIMHANs) includes representatives like Dr Geeta Guin, Dean, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Dr Yogendra Malik, Member EMRB, NMC are among others.

The report will be submitted in May. "We will not allow any student to be depressed and not one student to die in this country because they are a big resource for this country and the PM of the country is trying to increase the numbers over the years," Dr Malik added.

"The establishment of the NMC Task Force underscores the significance of proactive measures in addressing the persistent challenges faced by medical students. However, while measures such as yoga programs and paid leaves are outlined in the policy, they often remain unimplemented in medical colleges," Said Dr Aviral, President, of FORDA. "While the establishment of the Task Force signifies a step forward, its nomenclature suggests a retrospective approach. To truly effect change, the Task Force must act preemptively by identifying toxic conditions within colleges and recommending measures to mitigate them before they escalate," he said.

"Furthermore, it is crucial that the Task Force ensures the effective implementation of stress-reduction initiatives proposed by the NMC, particularly in colleges located in remote rural areas. Strong surveillance in these colleges will help assess challenges and find sustainable solutions," Dr Viral suggested. "Additionally, the establishment of an NMC helpline where students can report harassment will significantly boost students' confidence in seeking support and addressing issues they face. Neutral and proactive measures are essential in fostering a supportive environment for medical students." He added

"Handling mental issues requires empathy, patience, and professional support. It's essential to listen actively, provide a supportive environment, and encourage seeking help from qualified professionals when needed." Said Dr Anil Kohli, Former Director, DCI. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), suicide is an emerging and serious public health issue in India. However, it is preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions. (ANI)

