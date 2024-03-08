Left Menu

"Delighted to welcome most dynamic leader..." Assam Minister Atul Bora on PM Modi's first visit to Kaziranga

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that the people of Assam are ready to welcome the most dynamic, visionary leader to Kaziranga.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 09:04 IST
Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that the people of Assam are ready to welcome the most dynamic, visionary leader to Kaziranga. Notably, this will be the Prime Minister's first visit to Kaziranga.

"PM Modi will visit Kaziranga, this is his first visit to Kaziranga. I am sure that his visit will increase the number of foreign tourists. We are extremely delighted to welcome the most dynamic and visionary leader...to welcome PM Modi, people of Bokakhat and Kaziranga lit up 1 lakh diyas," the Assam Minister said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kaziranga on March 8 evening and will stay overnight at Kaziranga National Park.

The Prime Miinister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects for Assam, including Rs 3,992 crore project of pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the state PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 Million MT to 1 Million MT with a cost of Rs 768 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of the expansion of Guwahati Refinery from 1 million MT to 1.2 million MT with a cost of Rs 510 crore.

As the Lok Sabha polls draw near, the Prime Minister will also address a rally at Meleng Meteli and inaugurate several projects of both centre and state government. Kaziranga National Park, one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in India, is home to more than 2200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros, approximately 2/3rd of their total world population. Formed in 1908 on the recommendation of Mary Curzon, the park is located in the edge of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspots - Golaghat and Nagaon district. In the year 1985, the park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

In view of PM Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant ride will remain closed in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

