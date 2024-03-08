Left Menu

PM Modi announces cut in LPG prices by Rs 100 on International Women's Day

In a big announcement on International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the LPG cylinder prices will be slashed by Rs 100.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 09:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a big announcement on International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the LPG cylinder prices will be slashed by Rs 100. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement, emphasised that this reduction aims not only to make cooking gas more affordable but also to support the overall well-being of families and contribute to a healthier environment.

"Today, on Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," PM Modi posted on social media handle X on Friday. "By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also extended wishes on the occasion of International Women's day. "Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more. This is also reflected in our accomplishments in the last decade," PM Modi posted on X.

Remarkably, the central government has provided 14.17 crore free LPG refills across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, as per an official statement made earlier. "The government had provided upto to three free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package from April 2020 to December 2020 etc. Under this scheme, 14.17 crore free refills were provided across the country," Minister of state in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, stated in a written reply in Rajya Sabha (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

