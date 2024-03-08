Delhi gym trainer stabbed to death hours before wedding by father

A 29-year-old gym trainer was allegedly stabbed to death by his father in South Delhi on Wednesday night, officials said. According to the Delhi Police, Gaurav Singhal was stabbed in the national capital just a day ahead of his wedding on Thursday.

"Gaurav Singhal's father killed his son and has been taken into custody. Initial investigation revealed that he was stabbed 15 times. His father was missing after the murder," the police said on Thursday. During the probe, it came to light that the father and son did not have a cordial relationship.

"The accused has also told the Police that he has no regrets and he should have done it earlier," police said. Since the beginning of the probe, the police suspected the role of the deceased's father in the murder, as he was absconding since the night of the incident.

A PCR call was received at the Tigri police station at around 12:30 am on Wednesday night about a murder at Raju Park, Devli Extension. The police reached the spot immediately and found out that the victim had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The injured was rushed to the Max Hospital for treatment by his family members, where he was declared dead by the doctors, said the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)