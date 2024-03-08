MP CM Mohan Yadav, wife offer prayer at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with his wife offered prayers at the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 10:54 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav offers prayer at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with his wife offered prayers at the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday. "I have sought blessings from Baba Mahakal to bless everyone. From my side, I wish Mahashivratri to the people of the country," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while speaking to the media.

Extending his wishes on the prestigious occasion, in a social media post on X, Yadav wrote, "May happiness, prosperity and well-being come in the lives of all the people of the state with the blessings of Adidev Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. May the blessings of Baba Bholenath continue to be upon all of us. Best wishes to all the people of the state on the festival of Maha Shivaratri". Earlier today, Veteran BJP leader and state minister Kailash Vijayvargia also offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

"I always pray for the peace and prosperity of the nation. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi our country stands among the topmost countries in the world and today we pray that Mahakaal keeps us blessing in the same manner," Kailash Vijayvargia said while speaking to ANI. A massive display of devotion and religious fervour was seen across the country as hundreds of devotees gathered at various temples across the nation to grant prayers to Lord Shiva.

The occasion drew worshippers from far and wide, forming long queues as they eagerly sought the blessings of Lord Shiva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted fellow Indians on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

"Best wishes to all my family members of the country on Mahashivratri. I wish that this great festival brings new energy in everyone's life and also gives new strength to the resolutions of the country in Amritkaal. Jai Bhole Nath!," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

