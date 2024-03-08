Several children suffer electric shock in Rajasthan's Kota during Maha Shivratri celebrations
Several children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri, in Rajasthan's Kota.
ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Several children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri, in Rajasthan's Kota.
The children who suffered the electric shock were rushed to hospital immedialty for their treatment.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Kota
- Mahashivratri
Advertisement