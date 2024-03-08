Left Menu

Maharashtra sugar production at 90 lakh tons, 35 per cent of national output: Sugar commissioner

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-03-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 16:10 IST
The sugar production in Maharashtra has reached 90 lakh tonnes so far in the crushing season of 2023-24 and it accounts for about 35 per cent of the countrywide output, said state’s Sugar Commissioner Anil Kawade on Friday.

Sugar production in the country stands at about 264 lakh tonnes as of now, he said. “Maharashtra’s sugar production has reached nearly 90 lakh tons, which is about 35 per cent of the national output. Sugar-producing factories are still functional (in the state) and production of another five lakh tons of sugar is expected,” he said.

He said 204 mills in the state produced sugar in the current crushing season. So far, 15 factories have stopped production but the work in the remaining factories could continue till March end, he said.

“The sugar production in the state may come down by nearly 5-10 lakh tons this year (as sugarcane crop was affected by less rainfall). It was 105 lakh tons during the past season of crushing,” the commissioner said.

