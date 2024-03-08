Left Menu

Rajasthan: One critical after 14 children electrocuted during Maha Shivratri celebrations

At least 14 children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Friday.

Rajasthan: One critical after 14 children electrocuted during Maha Shivratri celebrations
At least 14 children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Friday. According to the police, one child is critical and all children were rushed to the hospital after the incident.

According to the police, 14 children were rushed to the hospital after they suffered an electric shock during the Maha Shivratri procession. "It's a very sad incident. People from the Kaali Basti were gathered here with their Kalash. A child was carrying a pipe of 20-22 feet that touched the high-tension wire. In an attempt to save the child, all the children present there were electrocuted," said Amrita Duhan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kota.

SP Duhan added that one child is in a critical condition with 100 per cent burn injuries and another child has suffered 50 per cent burn injuries. "The priority is to provide them proper treatment. One is in serious condition with 100 per cent burns and another has 50 per cent burn injuries. An investigation has been initiated and if there has been any negligence from anyone, it will come out in the report. Except for the one who is 25 years old, the rest of the children are below 14 years old," added the SP.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

