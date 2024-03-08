Bengal minister inaugurates two power sub-stations operated by women

West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas on Friday inaugurated two power sub-stations operated by women.

They are the West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company's Salt Lake 132 KV Gas Insulated sub-station and the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company's Elita Garden Vista 33KV sub-station at Rajarhat, Newtown.

Biswas highlighted the significance of these initiatives in paving the way for women's empowerment.

He emphasised that such endeavours not only promote gender equality, but also serve as catalysts for broader social change.

While 26 women will operate the power transmission company, eight women will manage the power distribution company, the minister said.

These women employees are entrusted with operating the sub-stations round-the-clock and ensuring uninterrupted power supply throughout the year, he added.

The Salt Lake sub-station, boasting a capacity of 2x50 MVA, is poised to significantly augment power supply to the Metro Rail's East-West Line, encompassing Sector I, Sector II, Sector III, and Salt Lake Stadium.

On the other hand, the Elita Garden Vista sub-station, with a capacity of 12 MVA, is designed to cater to approximately 2,000 customers, contributing to a more equitable distribution of electricity in the Rajarhat Newtown area and seamlessly meeting future demand.

Stating that women and girls play a crucial role in shaping the world, the ruling Trinamool Congress wished them on International Women's Day.

''Women and girls play a crucial role in shaping the world,'' the TMC said on its official social media handle.On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Kolkata for women's rights.

