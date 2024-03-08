Left Menu

Kashmiri women take part in peace walk in Srinagar on International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Indian Minorities Foundation organised a 'Peace Walk' in Srinagar on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:03 IST
Kashmiri women take part in peace walk in Srinagar on International Women's Day
Kashmiri women participate in 'Peace Walk' on the occasion of International Women's Day in Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Indian Minorities Foundation organised a 'Peace Walk' in Srinagar on Friday. The walk started at the Sheri-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and ended at the iconic Dal Lake.

The women participants could be heard saying, "Hum hai Modi ka pariwar, Vikshit Bharat Vikshit Kashmir" (We are Modi's family, developed India, developed Kashmir). Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a big announcement on International Women's Day, said that LPG cylinder prices will be slashed by Rs 100.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement, emphasised that this reduction aims not only to make cooking gas more affordable but also to support the overall well-being of families and contribute to a healthier environment. "Today, on Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," PM Modi posted on social media handle X on Friday.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," he added. Prime Minister Modi also extended wishes on the occasion of International Women's day.

"Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more. This is also reflected in our accomplishments in the last decade," PM Modi posted on X. Remarkably, the central government has provided 14.17 crore free LPG refills across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, as per an official statement made earlier.

"The government had provided upto to three free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package from April 2020 to December 2020 etc. Under this scheme, 14.17 crore free refills were provided across the country," Minister of state in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, stated in a written reply in Rajya Sabha (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

