Left Menu

Arjun Munda inaugurates information centre for farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:36 IST
Arjun Munda inaugurates information centre for farmers
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MundaArjun)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Friday inaugurated the Agriculture Integrated Command and Control Center at Krishi Bhawan here as part of its efforts to make farmers self-reliant.

The centre has been established to empower farmers by equipping them with information, services and facilities using digital technology, according to an official statement.

On this occasion, Munda said that this is an innovation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare to make the farmers self-reliant across the country.

The minister said the objective of the new initiative is to provide farmers the information about the reality in the farm and also to find out what are the real challenges our agriculture sector is facing.

With the availability of real-time data and its analysis, Munda said farmers and the overall agriculture sector will benefit. He said farmers will also be able to avail the benefits of the government schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024