Tamil Nadu: Three ships crosses Pamban Bridge, tourists witness spectacular view

The historic Pamban Railway Bridge was opened on Monday and three ships crossed the bridge which attracted the attention of a large number of tourists who stood at the Pamban road bridge and enjoyed the spectacular view. Vessels coming from the Gulf of Mannar to the Bay of Bengal have to cross the Pamban Rail Bridge. For this, the suspension bridge is opened to allow ships to pass through the bridge when trains are not running.

Pamban port office official said that the suspension bridge of Pamban was opened and one ship passed travelling from Goa to Visakhapatnam, the second ship passed travelling from Lakshadweep to Cuddalore and the third ship passed travelling from the South to the Indian Coast Guard Station at Mandapam on the North. Three ships crossed the Pampan Rail Bridge and fishing boats also crossed the way.

As the Pamban Bridge opened to allow ships to pass through, more than 10 local fishing boats rushed from North to South and South to North before the arrival of the ship. One of the boats rushed before the bridge was fully opened. It got caught in the current and crashed into the suspension bridge. Fortunately, the boat escaped unscathed with only the top light broken.

The 2.2 km. length bridge connecting the Rameswaram Island and the mainland is the longest bridge in India constructed over a bay. (ANI)

