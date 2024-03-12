Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 12

Headlines - UK government considers changes to law to block Telegraph bid - UK regulator to allow crypto-related securities - Smith & Nephew seeks pay premium for US executives over those in UK - UK backs gas-fired power plants in latest shift in green policy Overview - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering introducing new powers to allow ministers to prevent a foreign state from owning a British news organisation. - UK's Financial Conduct Authority on Monday said it will allow some bitcoin-linked securities to be listed on the stock market.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 05:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 05:58 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government considers changes to law to block Telegraph bid - UK regulator to allow crypto-related securities

- Smith & Nephew seeks pay premium for US executives over those in UK - UK backs gas-fired power plants in latest shift in green policy

Overview - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering introducing new powers to allow ministers to prevent a foreign state from owning a British news organisation.

- UK's Financial Conduct Authority on Monday said it will allow some bitcoin-linked securities to be listed on the stock market. - Smith & Nephew wants to increase pay for its U.S. executives to bring it closer to American levels, with the chair of the medical devices company calling UK pay packages "not sustainable".

- The British government has backed the development of new gas-fired power plants, in the latest move by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to portray his government as taking a pragmatic approach to tackling climate change. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024