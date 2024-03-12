PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government considers changes to law to block Telegraph bid - UK regulator to allow crypto-related securities

- Smith & Nephew seeks pay premium for US executives over those in UK - UK backs gas-fired power plants in latest shift in green policy

Overview - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering introducing new powers to allow ministers to prevent a foreign state from owning a British news organisation.

- UK's Financial Conduct Authority on Monday said it will allow some bitcoin-linked securities to be listed on the stock market. - Smith & Nephew wants to increase pay for its U.S. executives to bring it closer to American levels, with the chair of the medical devices company calling UK pay packages "not sustainable".

- The British government has backed the development of new gas-fired power plants, in the latest move by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to portray his government as taking a pragmatic approach to tackling climate change. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

