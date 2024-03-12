PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 12
Headlines - UK government considers changes to law to block Telegraph bid - UK regulator to allow crypto-related securities - Smith & Nephew seeks pay premium for US executives over those in UK - UK backs gas-fired power plants in latest shift in green policy Overview - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering introducing new powers to allow ministers to prevent a foreign state from owning a British news organisation. - UK's Financial Conduct Authority on Monday said it will allow some bitcoin-linked securities to be listed on the stock market.
