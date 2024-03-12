Ukraine drones attack Russia's Oryol's fuel facility, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 06:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 06:15 IST
Ukraine launched a drone attack at a fuel and energy facility in Russia's Oryol region, the governor of the central Russian region said on Tuesday, adding that drone debris crashed into the complex. "There were no casualties," Governor Klychkov said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia's RIA state news agency cited emergency services as saying that one petroleum tank was on fire as a result of the attack.
