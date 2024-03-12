Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building in Kamathipura, none hurt

A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Kamathipura area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 07:58 IST
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building in Kamathipura, none hurt
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Kamathipura area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident that took place at around 10.00 pm.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department, the building is located beside Maharashtra College. Upon receiving the information, three fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire were underway, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, they added. More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

