Left Menu

ED searches Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad on charges of money laundering

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is carrying out searches at premises linked to Jharkhand Member of Legislative Assembly, Amba Prasad, in cases related to alleged land and transfer-posting scams.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 10:02 IST
ED searches Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad on charges of money laundering
ED searches Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is carrying out searches at premises linked to Jharkhand Member of Legislative Assembly, Amba Prasad, in cases related to alleged land and transfer-posting scams. Searches are on at Amba Prasad's Ranchi residence and among other locations. Searches are also being carried out in Hazaribagh, according to sources.

A complaint of money laundering was filed in 2023 against the Congress MLA at the Ranchi zonal office of the central enforcement agency, the sources added. Based on the complaint, the Deputy Director-level officer of ED had sought information about all the FIRs registered against Amba Prasad from Jharkhand Police. In its letter, ED also asked the state police whether any case of predicative offence was registered against Amba Prasad or not. After the ED's correspondence, the police sent the list of cases registered against Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad to the ED's zonal office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024