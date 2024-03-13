Left Menu

Govt supporting farmers to enhance land management practices

“Farmers and growers deliver significant prosperity for New Zealand and it’s vital their ongoing efforts to improve land management practices and water quality are supported,” Mr McClay says. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-03-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 12:23 IST
Mr McClay says the Waiotahe Watercare Group, Tairāwhiti Catchment Collective, Piako-Waihou Catchment Trust, and Farmers Across Marble Aquifer have also received funding. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The coalition Government is supporting farmers to enhance land management practices by investing $3.3 million in locally led catchment groups, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced.

“Farmers and growers deliver significant prosperity for New Zealand and it’s vital their ongoing efforts to improve land management practices and water quality are supported,” Mr McClay says. 

“The Government is investing in a further seven catchment groups to ensure farmers and growers have the on-the-ground support and resources they need.

“The Kaweka; Wairarapa; and West Waikato Coastal Community Catchment Collectives will all receive significant support over the coming four years to support economic resilience, skill development, environmental education, and rural wellbeing.” 

Mr McClay says the Waiotahe Watercare Group, Tairāwhiti Catchment Collective, Piako-Waihou Catchment Trust, and Farmers Across Marble Aquifer have also received funding.

“Catchment groups led by farmers and other members of rural communities are doing significant work across the country to sustainably achieve common goals, improve practices, and share information. 

“It is important we support those who know, and work, the land in their efforts to care for and enhance it,” Mr McClay says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

