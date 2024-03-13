Fire at refinery in Russia's Ryazan region after drone attack, governor says

An oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region was set ablaze after a drone attack, a regional governor said on Wednesday.

There were several people injured due to the incident, Pavel Malkov, the governor, wrote on Telegram.

According to Russian state-run news agency TASS, two people were taken to a hospital in Ryazan city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)