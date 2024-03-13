Left Menu

Plea in Delhi HC challenging upcoming JNU Students Union elections

A Plea has been moved in Delhi High Court challenging the upcoming Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union elections and seeks direction to frame appropriate university statute/regulations/mechanism for conducting JNUSU Elections, incorporating the recommendations prescribed in Lyngdoh Commission.

The petitioner, a student seeks quashing and setting aside the notification dated 30.01.2024 inviting students of selected organizations for meeting, notification dated 16.02.2024 authorizing two students, namely - Aishe Ghosh and Md. Danish to conduct the GBMs for formulation of EC and the notification dated 06.03.2024, notifying the list of EC members along with Chairperson Election Committee (CEC) of the Election Commission for the JNUSU Elections 2023-24. The petitioner Sakhi, further seeks direction to conduct fresh GBMs strictly in accordance with the terms as specified in the Lyngdoh Committee Report as accepted and modified by Supreme Court so as to ensure the sanctity and trust in the JNUSU Elections.

The conduct of the Respondent in notifying the JNUSU Elections 2023-24 at the fag end of the Academic Session is nothing but an eyewash and mockery of democratic process, aimed at pacifying a certain group and as such serves no purpose, alleges the plea. The impugned notifications seek to give sanctity to the flawed and unfair process adopted to notify and conduct the JNUSU Elections 2023-24, including the selection of the EC and is mala fide, unreasonable, arbitrary and illegal and as such deserves to be quashed, plea read (ANI)

