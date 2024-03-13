"We are committed to conducting elections in J-K peacefully": CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday that the poll body is committed to conducting elections in the country peacefully and with maximum participation. "We are fully committed to conducting elections here in Jammu and Kashmir and in the country peacefully and with maximum participation. We are fully prepared for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held this year," Kumar said after reviewing the election preparations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that during the two days of review in the union territory, the commission met with national parties, including the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress, as well as state-recognized parties like the NC and PDP. "The parties said that the elections should be completely fair, transparent and there should be no discrimination. Some parties were of the opinion that the administration can act unilaterally; hence, a level playing field should be ensured," he said.

"They also wanted the elections to be conducted as soon as possible, and the parties also said that security arrangements should be same for the candidates or all political parties. There was a demand from some political parties that arrangements be made for the migrants wherever they are so that they should be made to vote properly; their voting percentage is usually low," he added . He said that the poll body is ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"We will ensure free and fair elections across the country. We request voters across the country including Jammu and Kashmir to enthusiastically take part in the 'festival of democracy," the CEC said. He said social media cells will be established in all districts to respond to fake news in real-time.

"Adequate security to be provided to all candidates and central forces will be deployed.A strict vigil will be maintained on online cash transfers through wallets in Jammu and Kashmir. People over the age of 85 and those with disabilities will be provided with a voting at-home facility in J-K," he said. (ANI)

