NCC Directorate General honours cadets, principals of institutions in North Eastern region

The Directorate General of National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) proudly hosted an award ceremony at Narangi, Guwahati, honouring the exemplary achievements and contributions of NCC cadets, Associate NCC Officers (ANO), Girls Cadet Instructors (GCI) and Principals of best Institutions for NCC covering all seven states within the NCC Directorate of the North Eastern Region (NER). According to an official release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Guwahati, the event held on March 14, served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the dedication, leadership, and outstanding performance demonstrated by cadets, institutes and officers within the NCC fraternity.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh PVSM, AVSM, VSM, and DGNCC (Directorate General of National Cadet Corps) gave banners and trophies to the best NCC Group, best colleges and schools for NCC (one college and school per state) to all seven states of NER. This award ceremony was a much-awaited event, which has motivated the entire fraternity of NCC in NER. The event became more prestigious when the top most dignitary of the NCC organisation, DGNCC was the Chief Guest for the ceremony.

The ceremony witnessed the presentation of a diverse range of awards and prizes to deserving recipients, acknowledging their significant contributions to the ideals of the National Cadet Corps. There were a total of 61 prizes given to GCI, PI staff, ANOs, Principals of institutes and NCC cadets for their outstanding performance thereby enhancing the image of NCC during the year 2023-24 in their respective areas within NER.

Addressing the audience, DGNCC commended the awardees for their dedication and commitment to the values of the National Cadet Corps. "The NCC plays a vital role in shaping the character and leadership skills of our youth, instilling in them a sense of discipline, patriotism, and service to the nation. Today, we celebrate the achievements of our cadets, officers, and principals who embody the spirit of the NCC", he said.

He congratulated Maj Gen Gagan Deep, ADG NCC Dte, NER and Brig Dinar Dighe, NCC Guwahati Group Commander for the successful conduct of the ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)