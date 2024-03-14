Left Menu

ELECTORAL BONDS TOP BUYERS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:09 IST
ELECTORAL BONDS TOP BUYERS
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the top buyers of scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the election commission on Thursday.

* Future Gaming and Hotel Services - Rs 1,368 crore * Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd - Rs 966 crore * Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd - Rs 410 crore * Vedanta Ltd - Rs 400 crore * Haldia Energy Ltd - Rs 377 crore * Bharati Group - Rs 247 crore * Essel Mining and Industries Ltd - Rs 224 crore * Western UP Power Transmission - Rs 220 crore * Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd - Rs 194 crore * Madanlal Ltd - Rs 185 crore * DLF Group - Rs 170 crore * Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital - Rs 162 crore * Utkal Alumina International - Rs 145.3 crore * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd - Rs 123 crore * Birla Carbon India - Rs 105 crore * Rungta Sons - Rs 100 crore * Dr Reddy's - Rs 80 crore * Piramal Enterprises Group - Rs 60 crore * Navyuga Engineering - Rs 55 crore * Shirdi Sai Electricals - Rs 40 crore * Edelweiss Group - Rs 40 crore * Cipla Ltd - Rs 39.2 crore * Lakshmi Niwas Mittal - Rs 35 crore * Grasim Industries -Rs 33 crore * Jindal Stainless - Rs 30 crore * Bajaj Auto -Rs 25 crore * Sun Pharma Laboratories - Rs 25 crore * Mankind Pharma - Rs 24 crore * Bajaj Finance - Rs 20 crore * Maruti Suzuki India - Rs 20 crore * Ultratech - Rs 15 crore * TVS Motors - Rs 10 crore PTI ANK HG ABI PRS RKL DP RAM CS ANZ MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024