"Ensure 24-hour darshan at Ayodhya's temple on Ram Navami," UP CM Yogi directs officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officials to ensure 24-hour darshan and worship at the Ram Temple of Ayodhya on Ram Navami, which will fall on April 17. The UP CM who conducted a thorough review of the preparations for Ram Navami and Navratri on Thursday alongside senior officials in Ayodhya, issued directives to ensure 24-hour darshan and worship at the Shri Ramlala temple on Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami of Navratri, according to an official statement.

He also instructed officials to coordinate with members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. "He emphasized that during this period, the temple doors should only be closed for special worship ceremonies," the statement said.

In view of preparation for the festival, the Chief Minister directed the arrangement of electric buses for devotees in collaboration with the Transport Corporation. "Furthermore, he stressed the significance of maintaining cleanliness in the city, provision of drinking water, and heat mitigation for public convenience, highlighting the necessity of coordination with the Urban Development Department for these efforts," it said, adding that CM Yogi specified that arrangements should ensure devotees do not need to walk more than two and a half kilometres.

Additionally, provisions should be made for storing their shoes and slippers at locations such as Tulsi Udyan. The Chief Minister said that election activities would coincide with the Ram Navami festival, therefore, the police personnel and other essential service providers should be placed on permanent duty at key locations such as the Temple and Hanumangarhi during this period, and be exempted from election duty.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar delivered a presentation to the CM detailing the preparations for the upcoming Ram Navami. The presentation covered major initiatives undertaken by various departments including the Public Works Department, Health Department, Municipal Corporation, Electricity Board, Information Department, Cultural Affairs, General Administration, and Mela Administration.

The District Magistrate said that better arrangements have been made this year than last year. On behalf of the police administration, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nayyar informed CM Yogi about the parking and traffic arrangements. Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal noted that since the opening of the Ram Mandir, there has been a continuous increase in the crowd.

"Keeping in mind the facilities of all, the Municipal Corporation, Development Authority, and Health Department have been directed to work in a better way," he said. Regarding police arrangements, Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar said that if necessary, arrangements for additional police force will be made. (ANI)

