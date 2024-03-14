Left Menu

Punjab police arrest four accused for assault on Army soldiers at Kiratpur Sahib

Punjab Police have arrested four people, including two key offenders, in a case of assault on Army soldiers at Alpine Dhabha in Kiratpur Sahib on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 23:55 IST
Punjab police arrest four accused for assault on Army soldiers at Kiratpur Sahib
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have arrested four people, including two key offenders, in a case of assault on Army soldiers at Alpine Dhabha in Kiratpur Sahib on Monday. According to the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the arrested persons have been identified as Jaikar Singh, Dhabha manager Manpreet Singh and two waiters Rajnish Kumar and Tanai Kumar.

As per the information, a group of 17 Army personnel who were returning after winning the Ultra Marathon at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh were assaulted at Alpine Dhabha, Kiratpur Sahib. In the incident, six Army personnel suffered injuries, they were given first aid at Rupnagar and later transferred to Command Hospital Chandimandir. The Army persons showed remarkable restraint in not escalating the issue.

Punjab Police had registered an FIR under sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later based on further evidence a supplementary FIR had been lodged under Section 397 of the IPC as also naming prime suspects.

Police have also identified five more accused persons involved in this case and raids are being conducted to nab them. Alpine Dhaba has also been sealed for investigations. The Punjab Police alongwith State and District administration are working at the highest level to ensure speedy action in this case. Army authorities have been kept informed of all the developments and deep appreciation has been conveyed for the restraint shown by the soldiers during the unprovoked assault on them.

The State Administration and Punjab Police assure the Indian Army of its commitment towards the well-being of all soldiers in Punjab State. The State Government has the highest regard for Army persons and holds the Indian Army in high regard. The Punjab Police also empathizes with the injured persons and assures them of bringing the miscreants to book. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024