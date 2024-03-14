Punjab police arrest four accused for assault on Army soldiers at Kiratpur Sahib

Punjab Police have arrested four people, including two key offenders, in a case of assault on Army soldiers at Alpine Dhabha in Kiratpur Sahib on Monday. According to the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the arrested persons have been identified as Jaikar Singh, Dhabha manager Manpreet Singh and two waiters Rajnish Kumar and Tanai Kumar.

As per the information, a group of 17 Army personnel who were returning after winning the Ultra Marathon at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh were assaulted at Alpine Dhabha, Kiratpur Sahib. In the incident, six Army personnel suffered injuries, they were given first aid at Rupnagar and later transferred to Command Hospital Chandimandir. The Army persons showed remarkable restraint in not escalating the issue.

Punjab Police had registered an FIR under sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later based on further evidence a supplementary FIR had been lodged under Section 397 of the IPC as also naming prime suspects.

Police have also identified five more accused persons involved in this case and raids are being conducted to nab them. Alpine Dhaba has also been sealed for investigations. The Punjab Police alongwith State and District administration are working at the highest level to ensure speedy action in this case. Army authorities have been kept informed of all the developments and deep appreciation has been conveyed for the restraint shown by the soldiers during the unprovoked assault on them.

The State Administration and Punjab Police assure the Indian Army of its commitment towards the well-being of all soldiers in Punjab State. The State Government has the highest regard for Army persons and holds the Indian Army in high regard. The Punjab Police also empathizes with the injured persons and assures them of bringing the miscreants to book. (ANI)

