"Sensitive matter, probe on": Karnataka Home Minister on allegations of sexual assault against BS Yediyurappa

Reacting to the allegations of sexual assault against Karnataka's former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said it is a "sensitive matter" and "investigation is on". He also said that the police would "offer protection" to the "distressed woman".

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Parameshwara said, "Last night around 10 pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. The investigation is on. Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything. This is a sensitive thing as it involves a former CM". Replying to a query, he said, "I don't think there is any political angle to this. We all do not know the lady. We do not know anything about it. Let us see and wait what the outcome of the case is".

"If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given," he said. Karnataka's former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa faces an FIR under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly assaulting a minor girl.

BS Yediyurappa is expected to hold a press conference to present his side on the allegations made against him. As per the FIR the alleged offence took place on February 2 in Bengaluru and the FIR was filed by a police station in the city.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case under POCSO and 354 (A) against BS Yediyurappa. The FIR alleges that the victim was sexually harassed when she went to seek help on February 2. The victim had sought help in a case related to another alleged sexual assault on her.

The FIR claims that the senior BJP leader allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after dragging her inside a room. When the victim ran out of the room, she complained to her mother about the alleged assault. Based on the mother's complaint, the senior BJP leader was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

