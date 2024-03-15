Left Menu

Shraddha murder case: Delhi HC directs Tihar Jail authorities to unlock accused Aaftab for 8 hours during daytime

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Tihar Jail Authorities to unlock accused Aaftab Poonawala for 8 hours during the time and lodge him in a solitary cell in the night.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 13:00 IST
Shraddha murder case: Delhi HC directs Tihar Jail authorities to unlock accused Aaftab for 8 hours during daytime
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Tihar Jail Authorities to unlock accused Aaftab Poonawala for 8 hours during the time and lodge him in a solitary cell in the night. Aftab is presently lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old woman in Delhi on May 18, 2022.

The court direction came while hearing a habeas corpus plea moved by the accused Poonawala stating that he is being unlocked only for two hours a day, one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening and for rest 22 hours he is being kept in a solitary cell of Tihar Jail. His lawyer further stated that the other Jail inmates are unlocked for 8 hours a day. The Division Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Girish Kathpalia after passing the direction to Tihar Jail authorities, disposed of the plea.

Saket court last year started the trial in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, killed allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala who chopped her body into pieces and scattered them at various places. The trial Court earlier had framed charges against Aaftab on May 9 for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024