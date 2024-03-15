Left Menu

Malegaon bomb blast: Special NIA court issues bailable warrant against one accused

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 others injured after an explosive device placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city, in Nashik town.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has issued a bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 against one of the accused for not appearing before the court for hearing despite the court order in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case trial. The warrant was issued against Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi, alias Dayanand Pandey for not appearing before the court for a hearing despite being told by the court to appear in person.

On October 23, 2008, the Maharashtra ATS made its first arrest in connection to the case by apprehending BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Later, other accused including Sameer Kulkarni, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahilkar and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi were also caught. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

