Publication of EU proposals for farmers delayed, says commissioner

The European Union has delayed publication of proposals for farmers, Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said on Friday, as the bloc seeks to put an end to protests over cheap imports and environmental regulations. Farmers across the European Union have called for the lifting of restrictions placed on them by the EU's Green Deal plan to tackle climate change, and for the re-imposition of customs duties on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that were waived after Russia's invasion in 2022.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union has delayed publication of proposals for farmers, Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said on Friday, as the bloc seeks to put an end to protests over cheap imports and environmental regulations.

Farmers across the European Union have called for the lifting of restrictions placed on them by the EU's Green Deal plan to tackle climate change, and for the re-imposition of customs duties on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that were waived after Russia's invasion in 2022. "I planned this meeting with you in such a way that it was to be held simultaneously with the publication... of the European Commission's proposal regarding changes to the act in the common agricultural policy, but this publication will be delayed," Wojciechowski told reporters in Warsaw.

In Poland, farmers have blocked border crossings with Ukraine and motorways across the country, clashed with police outside the parliament in Warsaw and hurled eggs at an EU office in the western city of Wroclaw. Wojciechowski has faced calls to quit from all sides of the political spectrum in Poland, with farmers blaming him for the policies they object to.

