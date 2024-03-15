US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slides at open as inflation concerns hit rate-sensitive stocks
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 19:12 IST
Wall Street opened lower on Friday as worries of sticky inflation impacting the timing of the first interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve roiled rate-sensitive stocks, ahead of the central bank's meeting next week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.01 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 38,809.65.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 27.17 points, or 0.53%, at 5,123.31, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.95 points, or 0.53%, to 16,043.58 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nasdaq Composite
Advertisement