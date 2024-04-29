Former Haryana JJP Leader Joins Congress

The JJP's former Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh, who recently quit the party, joined the Congress on Monday.

Former Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) state general secretary Ramesh Godara and another leader Rahul Makkar also joined the Congress.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda welcomed them and said the party is getting overwhelming support from various sections.

He also asserted that the Congress will form the next government in Haryana.

Hooda assured the three leaders, their supporters and others who joined the party of due respect in the Congress.

Former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and party leader Ashok Arora were present during the joining.

Nishan Singh said whatever responsibility the party leadership assigns him, he will fulfil it with dedication and hard work.

Hooda also said, ''There is a clear indication from the way the Congress is getting overwhelming public support that it will form the next government in Haryana.'' The INDIA bloc is getting full support in the Lok Sabha elections, he added.

AAP, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, is contesting the Kurukshetra seat while the Congress has fielded candidates from the remaining nine.

Urging people to support the INDIA bloc, Hooda said these elections are for saving democracy and the Constitution.

Replying to a question, both Hooda and Bhan said there is no infighting in the Congress and everyone is unitedly fighting the polls.

Both the leaders said no party leader was upset, replying to a question about senior leaders Kiran Choudhary and Birender Singh being unhappy.

Hooda and Bhan maintained that the final decision to allot tickets is taken by the Congress high command.

While Congress MLA Chouhdary was eyeing a ticket for her daughter Shruti from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh was the hopeful from Hisar.

Both Birender Singh and Brijendra Singh -- the outgoing Hisar MP -- left the BJP recently and joined the Congress.

On the BJP's alliance with the JJP coming apart after the saffron party last month replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister, Hooda alleged that the two parties are still hand-in-glove.

''They entered an agreement to break the alliance and the people understand this. The fight (in the Lok Sabha polls) is between the Congress and the BJP. There is no place for vote cutters,'' he said.

Asked about BJP leaders facing opposition from farmers in some parts, Hooda said, ''I have said many times that BJP leaders should not be stopped from coming to villages. They should be stopped from going to the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha.'' Attacking the BJP government in Haryana, Hooda said, ''As far as Haryana is concerned, in 2014, the state which was ahead in per capita income, per capita investment and law and order is today number one in unemployment, inflation, crime.'' Bhan claimed a wind is blowing in favour of the Congress in Haryana and the BJP will be routed.

Haryana's 10 seats will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

