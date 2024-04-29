Russian missile attack on Odesa kills two, regional governor says

A Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday killed two people and injured eight, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a 12-year-old boy was among the injured. He said civilian houses and civilian infrastructure had been damaged.

Pictures posted online showed smoke billowing from an ornate building close to the seafront described as an academy.

