RECPDCL and BHEL to jointly develop utility-scale renewable energy projects

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, has signed an MoU with Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), for joint development of utility scale Renewable Energy Projects across the country. The MoU thus aims to contribute to the clean energy targets of the nation, through a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The SPV will be benefitted by the core engineering expertise of BHEL and infrastructure investment expertise of REC Limited. The SPV will focus on catering to the energy requirement of preferably the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, with an initial capacity of 1 GW which would be scaled up further.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi today, 15th March, 2024, in the presence of CMD, REC, Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan; CMD, BHEL, Shri Koppu Sadashiv Murthy; Director (Projects), REC, Shri V K Singh; CEO, RECPDCL, Shri Rajesh Kumar and Director, IS&P, BHEL, Ms. Bani Varma.

CMD, REC congratulated both the organizations for the collaboration and guided the way forward for building renewable energy assets including solar, wind, and green hydrogen. “We are pleased to announce the signing of an MoU with BHEL for the formation of a joint venture focused on developing utility-scale renewable energy projects. This collaboration brings together our extensive experience in the renewable energy sector with BHEL's proven expertise in manufacturing and engineering. This SPV will play a crucial role in achieving India's ambitious renewable energy targets and contributing to a cleaner and greener future.”

On this occasion, BHEL CMD said that there are ample opportunities available in the RE segment for leveraging joint strengths of both the organizations in order to achieve the ambitious targets set by the Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)