JD Taurus begins operations in firearms manufacturing facility in Haryana's Hisar

In a bid to make India 'Atmanirbhar' in the critical areas of defence and security, Jindal Defence Systems Private Limited (JDSPL) has begun production in its state-of-the-art firearms manufacturing plant in Haryana's Hisar as part of a joint venture with Brazil-based global leader Taurus Armas S.A.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:50 IST
Representative Image (Photo: X @makeinindia). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to make India 'Atmanirbhar' in the critical areas of defence and security, Jindal Defence Systems Private Limited (JDSPL) has begun production in its state-of-the-art firearms manufacturing plant in Haryana's Hisar as part of a joint venture with Brazil-based global leader Taurus Armas S.A., the company said in a release on Friday. Under the brand name J D Taurus, JDSPL is poised to transform the landscape of firearms manufacturing in India and reduce India's reliance on imports, it said.

The facility, spanning over two acres, represents a fusion of world-class expertise and cutting-edge technology. The manufacturing plant has an annual production capacity of up to 2,50,000 weapons, strategically positioning JD Taurus to address the growing demand in the country. In the next Financial Year, the company said in its release that it aims to manufacture between 25,000 to 30,000 weapons.

Engineered for rapid scalability and product diversification, JDSPL has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals and clearances, including from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the company said in its release. The trials and tests have been carried out with stringent quality control measures that have been mirrored from Taurus Armas. The entire process, from design to integration, testing and firing checks, is being supervised meticulously, it said.

"By prioritising indigenous manufacturing and aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative, JD Taurus is committed to contributing significantly to bolstering our nation's defence capabilities, while also nurturing local talent and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. Our focus remains to equip the Government sector, particularly the military, para-military forces as well as various state police, with superior weapons to meet their evolving demands," the Chief Business Officer of JD Taurus, Col Amit Baveja (Retd), said. The company said that it has secured certification for a range of products, with a notable 50-100 per cent value addition in India for different products, such as rifles, carbines, submachine guns, machine pistols and revolvers.

Global CEO of Taurus Armas, Salesio Nuhs said, "We are proud to be part of this momentous occasion as we commence production at our joint venture facility in Hisar. By leveraging our combined strengths and the latest technological advancements, we are confident in our ability to meet the evolving needs of the defence sector." The facility includes a dedicated shooting range for rigorous testing, ensuring the reliability of each firearm and adherence to stringent quality control measures, quality labs for metallographic and meteorological testing, and an assembling area managed by an Access Control System. Guided by ISO 9001 and 27001 standards, JD Taurus emphasises quality throughout every stage of production to ensure consistent and reliable firearm manufacture. (ANI)

