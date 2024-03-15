Left Menu

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 - governor

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 22:03 IST
The death toll in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa has risen to at least 20 and at least 75 were wounded, the regional governor told national TV.

Some residents were facing gas and electricity supply cuts as a result of the strike, the governor said earlier.

