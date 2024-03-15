Assam Rifles seize 620 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 2.80 crores in Tripura

Assam Rifles seized 620 kg of marijuana worth Rs 2.8 crore from a warehouse in General Area Hezamara, West Tripura District of Tripura on Friday, an official statement said. Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Customs Department.

"The team seized 620 kg of marijuana worth approximately Rs 2.8 crores from General Area Hezamara, West Tripura District. Seized contents were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings," an official of Assam Rifles said. Earlier Assam Rifles recovered 172 war-like stores and apprehended two people from Mizoram's Siaha district, an official statement said on Tuesday.

As per the press release, the Assam Rifles on March 11 recovered a huge cache of war-like stores, i.e., 175 sets of walkie-talkies worth Rs 26 lakh that were being transported from Siaha (New Colony) towards the Indo-Myanmar border. (ANI)

