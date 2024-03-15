Left Menu

Tamil Nadu govt to sign MoU with Centre for implementation of PM SHRI Schools scheme

The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to sign an MoU with the Ministry of Education, Government of India to implement the PM SHRI Scheme, as per the School Education Department, Tamil Nadu statement on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 23:54 IST
Tamil Nadu govt to sign MoU with Centre for implementation of PM SHRI Schools scheme
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to sign an MoU with the Ministry of Education, Government of India to implement the PM SHRI Scheme, as per the School Education Department, Tamil Nadu statement on Friday. The MOU will be signed by the State before the beginning of the academic year 2024-25.

PM SHRI is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims to showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and emerge as an exemplary school over a period of time. The scheme promotes an understanding of various dimensions of the quality of school education and informs policy, practice, and implementation.

PM SHRI Schools will showcase all components of the National Education Policy 2020, act as exemplar schools and also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity. The PM SHRI schools will deliver quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and will strive to create and nurture holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills.

The PM SHRI Schools will be developed as green schools incorporating environment-friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, plastic-free, water conservation and harvesting, study of traditions and practises related to protection of the environment, climate change-related hackathon and awareness generation to adopt a sustainable lifestyle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

