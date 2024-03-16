Uttar Pradesh government encourages beneficiaries to obtain family cards

In pursuit of achieving universal coverage of family ID cards, the Uttar Pradesh government is actively encouraging beneficiaries of services offered by different departments to obtain their family cards. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Special attention is being directed towards ensuring the issuance of family ID cards to beneficiaries of various schemes administered by the Social Welfare Department, Women Welfare Department, and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, and Revenue Department."

"Additionally, departments have been assigned the objective of ensuring a 100 per cent issuance rate of family ID cards. Efforts are underway to raise awareness among beneficiaries regarding the importance of obtaining these cards," said the release. Under this, the government is also providing the facility that if the caste, or residence certificate of any member of the family is issued through Family ID, then the caste or residence certificate of other members can be easily obtained.

As per the release, a comprehensive strategy is underway to achieve 100 per cent saturation of Family ID cards throughout the state. The aim is to ensure the availability of Family ID along with the application of beneficiaries of the key beneficiary-oriented (DBT) schemes. Under this, DBT schemes are being linked with Family ID, it said.

"Orders have been issued to provide laminated family ID cards to new applicants as per the design approved by the government. At the same time, funds have also been transferred to all the District Magistrates for making Family ID cards available to the citizens," said the release. Under the scheme, 32,000 potential beneficiaries have been identified for the Mukhyamantri Sumangala Yojana through calls made to the CM Helpline and verification by the District Program Officer (DPO), it said.

Similarly, a list of potential beneficiaries, consisting of 16 lakh pension holders who do not possess ration cards, has been shared with the ration card department to ensure their inclusion in the ration card distribution. Additionally, the services provided by the Revenue Department have been streamlined through the Family ID system, it added.

Consequently, the process of issuing caste or residence certificates for other family members has been simplified after one member of the family receives such a certificate, utilizing the Family ID database. This initiative aims to enhance accessibility to essential services and streamline administrative procedures for the citizens of the state.

"The One Family One Identity Scheme (Ek Parivar Ek Pahchan Scheme) aims to cover every deprived and eligible family in society with government schemes. Family e-passbook is being issued to provide adequate employment opportunities to every family of the state and to include the schemes being provided to all the families residing in the state," said the release. The beneficiaries of the scheme are ration card holders as well as non-ration card holders. For ration card holders, their ration card number is their family ID.

"Under this, there are 3.57 crore families and 14.88 crore members. A Family ID portal has been created for non-ration card holders, in which a total of 2,26,574 applications have been received so far," it added. (ANI)

