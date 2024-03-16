SC to deliver order on Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case on Monday

The Supreme Court will deliver an order on the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on Monday, March 18. A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal will deliver the order on Monday. The bench recently reserved the order after Jain's counsel and ED counsel concluded the arguments in January this year.

Jain is currently out on interim bail after the top court on May 26 granted him interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds, later extended from time to time. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for ED, had taken the court through concurrent findings of the trial court and high court and other details related to the case.

Countering the ED submission, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said that his client has been incarcerated for a year. He also remarked that probe agencies are trying to convert an income tax case into a money laundering matter. The senior advocate urged the top court to grant bail to Jain, saying that he is not a flight risk or a threat to witnesses. He also said that this is a matter of life and liberty for Jain.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has opposed the bail plea of the former Delhi Minister and submitted before the top court that whenever he wants to be out of jail, he moves bail on medical grounds and stays in the hospital. Whenever there is an argument on the bail in court, he falls down, which is a strange coincidence. However, Jain's counsel called the submission baseless. Meanwhile, the hearing on Jain's bail witnessed many twists and turns in December 2023, as Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud explained why the matter was listed before a different combination of benches, as there was a matter relating to the extension of bail. CJI also mentioned about the communication received from Justice AS Bopanna to take up part-heard matters from him because he will not be able to hear the matter due to medical reasons.

Earlier, Jain's bail plea was partly heard by a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M. Trivedi. Later, the matter was listed before a bench of Justice Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. Jain underwent surgery on July 21 last year. The interim bail given to Jain on medical grounds is extended from time to time.

On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Satyendar Jain for six weeks in the money laundering case but imposed various conditions, including refusing to talk with the media or leaving Delhi without permission. Satyendar Jain has moved to the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases. He has challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC, while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea, stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential to tamper with evidence. On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED and is presently in judicial custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyendar Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for. (ANI)

